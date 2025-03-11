Leftists Harass Whistleblower Helping DOGE Audit Government Spending

Left-wing internet activists are attempting to destroy the livelihood of a whistleblower who is helping Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut the federal government’s wasteful, fraudulent, and abusive spending.

The “DataRepublican” X account was run by an anonymous user helping DOGE in its audit efforts until her identity was revealed by leftists angered by her detailed analysis of the government’s out-of-control spending in late February, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Facing the backlash head on, Utah software engineer, business owner, and new public figure Jennica Pounds wrote to her hundreds of thousands of followers that she would be addressing her identity and goals “directly,” stating that she resigned from her career “to pursue DOGE-adjacent efforts full-time”:

Pounds also revealed that she is fully deaf and nonverbal, and is on the autism spectrum.

According to the Rolling Stone, Pounds’ identity was originally revealed by a Facebook user in the deaf community who took issue with her posts calling out wasteful government spending.

The data expert, who was called “one of the most zealous and influential crusaders for government efficiency” by NewsNation, told the outlet in a recent interview that her own artificial intelligence (AI) model estimated the government wastes more than $100 billion annually:

The liberal backlash has since extended to people flooding the Salt Lake City business Pounds co-owns with her husband, Spirits of the Wasatch Distillery, with nasty one-star reviews.

Yelp even posted a notice on the distillery’s page, alerting readers that “this business recently received increased public attention, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news.”

“While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to this incident, we’ve temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events,” Yelp stated. “Please note that we apply this same policy regardless of the business and regardless of the topic at issue.”

One of the reviews reads, “His wife is taking my social security away. Taking food out of children’s mouths. Taking away cancer research.”

Another one reads, “The wife of the owner of this distillery is connected to Elon Musk, and is funneling him ideas on cutting programs for the most vulnerable Americans. BOYCOTT THIS DISTILLERY. They deserve to FAFO just like Musk and Tesla.”

Yet another commenter claimed that Pounds “supports racism.”

“She[‘s] in bed with Elon Musk …shame on this business. If my mother loses her disability it’s on your dirty hands,” the negative reviewer added.

The story is similar over on Google Reviews, with users leaving one-star comments complaining that “supporting a regime gives quite the aftertaste that I find particularly offensive.”

“Or maybe it was Elon’s aftershave,” one reviewer continued. “Either way, we won’t be back. Jennica is co-owner and her activities absolutely impact the distillery. Y’all are on the wrong side of history.”

Another Google commenter appeared to play on DOGE’s mission, writing that the distillery is “very inefficient, low quality and lacks diversity in their flavor notes.”

As of Friday, the “About Us” page on Pounds’ business’s website has been removed amid the ongoing harassment.

Still, Pounds’ efforts to curb waste, fraud, and abuse are going strong with a working relationship with DOGE, and follows from notable leaders such as Vice President JD Vance.