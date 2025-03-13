Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Thursday announced he would launch a full investigation into allegations that a DEI activist offered air traffic candidates the chance to cheat on an entry exam at the FAA.

“I am launching a full investigation into the DEI hiring allegations at the FAA immediately. If true, swift accountability will come for those responsible. We need the best and brightest, not buzzword, DEI hires,” Duffy wrote.

The Transportation Secretary announced his inquiry after a top DEI activist was reportedly caught on voicemail offering minority air traffic controller candidates the opportunity to cheat an entry exam.

“There are some valuable pieces of information that I have taken a screenshot of and I am going to send that to you via email,” Shelton Snow, an influential figure at the National Black Coalition of the Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE), allegedly said.

Snow, an air traffic operations supervisor based out of New York, said, “I am about 99.99 percent sure that it is exactly how you need to answer each question.”

The Daily Mail wrote:

The inside info was made available in 2014 to African Americans, females, and other minority candidates – but whites were left out of the loop to ‘minimize competition’. Exactly how many applicants were able to capitalize on Snow’s brazen offer to secure coveted controller jobs responsible for the safety of millions of fliers remains a mystery.

Matthew Douglas, one former NBCFAE member said, “I know several people who cheated and I know several people who are controlling planes as we speak.”

The alleged revelation comes as President Donald Trump has vowed to purge DEI policies and employees government wide. The prospect of cheating at the FAA arises as the D.C. area reels from a deadly collision at Ronald Reagan airport in January.