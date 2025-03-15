Legislation to lower the minimum rifle purchase age from 21 to 18 passed a Florida House committee on Wednesday.

The legislation, House Bill 759, is sponsored by state Reps. Michelle Salzman (R) and Tyler Sirois (R).

The minimum age for rifle purchases was raised from 18 to 21 in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting, and many Republicans legislators in the state are ready to remove the restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of 18 to 20-year-olds.

Orlando Weekly quoted Gun Owners of America’s Luis Valdes speaking in support of HB 759: “As a father, I want my daughter to be armed when she’s under the age of 21 and she’s living outside of my house and she’s able to protect herself, because right now this [law] disarms women, disarms our college students, and disarms our children.”

State Rep. Dianna Hart (D) opposed HB 759, saying, “We say brains are not developed until you’re 25, but we want to hand 18-year-olds long guns.”

Hart did not mention that out nation gives hand grenades, fully automatic rifles, and other weapons to 18-year-olds who sign up for the military.

Another Democrat, state Rep. Kelly Skidmore, did acknowledge the weaponry provided to 18-year-olds in the military and suggested 18-year-olds who buy guns should have to undergo training.

On March 6, 2025, Breitbart News reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was urging the repeal of the post-Parkland minimum age requirement for rifle purchases, as well as the state’s red flag law.

DeSantis also wants passage of a law to allow the open carry of handguns.

WATCH: Related — Pew Research Statistics on Percentage of Firearm Murders Committed with Rifles:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><i><em>AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of <a href="https://www.breitbart.com/downrange/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Down Range with AWR Hawkins</a>, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: <a class="" href="https://www.instagram.com/awr_hawkins/" target="_blank" rel="noopener external">@awr_hawkins</a>. You can sign up to get Down Range at <a href="https://www.breitbart.com/downrange/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">breitbart.com/downrange</a>. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.</em></i> <p>