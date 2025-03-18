President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to an immediate ceasefire on infrastructure and energy in the Ukraine War.

Trump took to Truth Social to relay that his and Putin’s conversation, which lasted more than two hours, “was a very good and productive one.”

“We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine,” he wrote.

The Kremlin said Putin had “responded positively” to the proposal of a 30-day energy infrastructure ceasefire “and immediately gave the Russian military the corresponding order,” according to a translation.

Negotiations around a Black Sea maritime ceasefire and a full ceasefire are set to begin immediately in the Middle East, as noted in a statement by the White House.

After contending the war would not have started had he been president, Trump said in his Truth Social post that he and Putin discussed many aspects of a potential peace deal.

“Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end,” he wrote.

“That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!” the president concluded.

According to the White House, Trump and Putin also spoke about the benefits of a potentially improved bilateral relationship between Russia and the United States.

“The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside,” it said. “This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.”