White House: Trump, Putin ‘Agreed’ Ukraine War Must End ‘with a Lasting Peace’

The White House announced that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during their more than two-hour call Tuesday that the war between Russia and Ukraine “needs to end with a lasting peace” and that talks around a potential ceasefire will immediately begin.

The White House issued a press release on the call shortly after it ended, which was reportedly at noon Eastern time.

“Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace,” the release began.

“They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people,” it adds.

Negotiations around a ceasefire will begin at once in the Middle East, per the release:

This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts. The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.

Moreover, Trump and Putin discussed the prospect of potentially working together in the Middle East:

The leaders spoke broadly about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They further discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel.

Beyond the issue of the Ukraine War, the leaders also spoke about the benefits of a potentially improved bilateral relationship between Russia and the United States and the possibility of major economic deals.

“The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside,” it said. “This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.”

A press release emerged from the Kremlin as well, which states Putin is ready to work with American leaders to explore avenues to end the conflict.

Per a translation, it reads in part:

Having confirmed his fundamental commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, the Russian President declared his readiness to work together with his American partners to thoroughly explore possible ways of resolving the conflict, which should be comprehensive, sustainable and long-term. And, of course, to take into account the absolute need to eliminate the root causes of the crisis, and Russia’s legitimate interests in the area of ​​security.

Putin also “expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for his desire to help achieve the noble goal of ending hostilities and human losses,” the Kremlin’s release states.