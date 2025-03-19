“The leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people’s will,” according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who warned that such tactics are being used against right-wing leaders in both Israel and the United States.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, the Israeli Premier suggested that judicial institutions are no longer acting independently but are instead being manipulated to serve a political agenda.

“In America and in Israel, when a strong right-wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people’s will,” Netanyahu declared, emphasizing that such tactics are being used both in Israel and the United States.

“They won’t win in either place! We stand strong together,” he added, reinforcing solidarity between right-wing movements in both nations.

Netanyahu’s remarks slamming the use of legal institutions to target political opponents rather than uphold justice come as he faces ongoing legal battles in Israel, along with clashes with the Attorney General and the head of Israel’s internal security service, whom he seeks to dismiss over a lack of confidence.

His comments, comparing his legal troubles and struggles against entrenched bureaucracies in Israel, and President Trump’s legal battles in the U.S., also align with a broader sentiment among conservatives concerned over judicial and bureaucratic institutions being co-opted to stifle right-wing political leaders.

In response, billionaire tech entrepreneur and X owner Elon Musk appeared to support Netanyahu’s message, replying with a simple “100” emoji.

Musk has previously voiced concerns about government overreach and political weaponization of institutions.

The matter comes as Israel’s Attorney General ruled that Prime Minister Netanyahu cannot dismiss Israel Security Agency Director Ronen Bar without prior approval from the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments, contradicting Netanyahu’s efforts to remove him over a lack of alignment with government security policies and concerns over institutional resistance to policy changes — amid broader legal and political tensions surrounding his leadership.