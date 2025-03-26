The White House scoffed on Wednesday after The Atlantic published private Signal messages from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth the magazine called “attack plans,” saying they constituted no such thing.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, whose aide set up the group chat, posted on X:

No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS. Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent:. BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement:

It’s no surprise hoax-peddlers at the Atlantic have already abandoned their “war plans” claim. These additional Signal chat messages confirm there were no classified materials or war plans shared. The Secretary was merely updating the group on a plan that was underway & had already been briefed through official channels. The American people see through the Atlantic’s pathetic attempts to distract from President Trump’s national security agenda.

The Department of Defense’s rapid response X account mocked the magazine for now saying “attack plans” instead of “war plans.”

The account posted, “They backpedaled the whole ‘war plans’ thing really really fast….”

The Atlantic posted the messages after Hegseth denied war plans were texted to the Signal group, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified that no classified material was shared to the group.