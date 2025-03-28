Pam Bondi Swears in Alina Habba as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey

Attorney General Pam Bondi officially swore in Alina Habba as the interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey on Friday.

Habba took the oath in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump looked on.

Trump spoke about Habba’s new role ahead of the swearing in, saying she “will work tirelessly to weed out crime and corruption and restore law and order to the Garden State.”

Trump stated that violent crime in New Jersey jumped more than 60 percent under the Biden administration.

“Alina will take on the violence and the law breaking in Newark, however, and Camden and all parts of New Jersey, and she’ll be as good as it gets because there’s a lot of bad things happening there too,” he said.

He added that she will halt “corruption in Trenton.”

Habba thanked Trump after taking the oath from Bondi:

I would not be standing here today if it was not for the man to my right… As a person who’s a first generation American with parents that came in legally, I would like to say that I do not ever, ever take for granted that every dream that I ever could have imagined I have surpassed because of this administration, because of President Trump.

Since Trump named Habba as his personal attorney four years ago, she said that she has “been on the journey of a lifetime every single day.”

“But I’ve also been with him through some very dark days when I lost faith in our justice system, when I saw things that I never, ever thought I would ever see,” she stated.

“And from being outside the courtroom steps, defending him and defending our great nation, I saw the most resilience I’ve ever seen in my life. This man kept fighting for America,” Habba added, noting she is “honored” to fight for justice in her home state.