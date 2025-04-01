Watch Live: Hearing on Judicial Overreach as Judges Block Trump Agenda

Subcommittees of the House Judiciary Committee hold a hearing on judicial overreach as multiple judges block President Donald Trump from enacting his agenda on Tuesday, April 1.

The hearing is a joint effort by the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet and the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government.

The hearing will focus on “recent temporary restraining orders (TROs) and injunctions that have infringed on the rightful power of the President of the United States” as well as look for “potential legislative solutions addressing injunctive relief, the organization of federal courts, and the funding of federal courts.”

Several members of Congress have called for action against activist judges blocking the Trump administration from carrying out its agenda, from impeaching judges to defunding district courts.