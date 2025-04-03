‘Handshake Deal for America’: Ford Offers Employee Pricing on Most of Its Automobiles

Ford Motor Company on Wednesday announced its “handshake deal for America,” offering every American employee pricing on most of their automobiles.

“In times like these, talk is cheap. At Ford, we believe in action. For 121 years, we’ve put our money where our mouth is, assembling vehicles that Americans rely on and supporting American jobs. Today, I’m proud to announce a new U.S. initiative that’s more than just a promotion – it’s a handshake deal with every American,” Rob Kaffl, the general manager for marketing, sales, and service at Ford, announced. “We call it Ford Motor Company: From America, For America, and it means that starting April 3, we’ll offer employee pricing to everyone. Consumers will pay what we pay.”

Ford plans to offer the employee pricing to every American through June 2, offerings savings of thousands of dollars per vehicle.

Kaffl announced Ford’s aggressive price move as President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on imported vehicles and certain auto parts, which will be collected starting on Thursday, as Breitbart News reported.

AS IT HAPPENED — Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs on All Countries: “This Is Liberation Day”

American manufacturers may benefit from these America First trade policies as Ford assembles more vehicles in the United States and exports more automobiles than any other automaker from the country. It also builds 80 percent of its vehicles in the United States and employs more hourly manufacturing workers in the country than any other automaker.

The American automobile company said that they would offers these “significant savings” on a wide range of their 2024 and 2025, gas, hybrid, plug-in, and disel Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Electric vehicle customers may also enjoy the employee pricing on top of its “Ford Power Promise,” which includes a complimentary home charger and standard installation with a Ford electric vehicle.

“This Ford Motor Company: From America, For America program is a testament to our commitment to assembling where we sell. It’s a way for us to give back to the communities that have supported us for generations,” Kaffl continued.

He concluded, “When you buy a Ford vehicle, you’re not just getting a capable vehicle; you’re investing in American jobs and American communities.”