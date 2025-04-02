‘They Charge Us, We Charge Them’: Trump Reveals Chart of Reciprocal Tariffs

President Donald Trump on Wednesday revealed a chart detailing the reciprocal tariffs he will impose on other countries, saying, “They charge us, we charge them.”

“China, 67 percent tariffs charged to the USA, including currency manipulation and trade barriers,” Trump said at a press conference announcing his trade policies on what he has deemed “liberation day.”

“At 67 percent, we’re going to be charging a discounted reciprocal tariff of 34 percent, in other words, they charge us, we charge them, we charge them less, how can anybody be upset,” Trump continued.

Trump said the European Union is “very tough” and that Europeans “rip us off.” The 47th president said the EU charges the United States 39 percent, so America will charge them 20 percent.

Trump referred to Vietnam as “great negotiators” and “great people” and said the country charges us 90 percent, so America will place reciprocal tariffs of 46 percent.

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on the Alex Marlow Show that, although China is ripping America off on trade, many other countries such as the EU and Vietnam run “close seconds.”

“Foreign nations will finally be asked to pay for the privilege of access to our market — the biggest market in the world,” Trump said during his Wednesday address.

“In the coming days, there will be complaints from the globalists, the outsourcers, special interests, and Fake News… Never forget that every prediction our opponents made about trade for the last 30 years has been proven totally wrong,” Trump continued. “They were wrong about NAFTA, they were wrong about China, they were wrong about the Trans Pacific Partnership… In my first term, they said tariffs would crash the economy. Instead, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”