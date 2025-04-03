President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has fired Anthony Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, from her post heading up the National Institutes of Health Clinical Centers’ bioethics department, according to reports.

Kennedy reportedly fired Grady on Tuesday, according to Politico, which spoke to several individuals familiar with the matter. Further, Kennedy is also said to have “reassigned” a handful of Fauci’s colleagues. Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and served as a medical adviser to the White House during the pandemic, has come under fire for the past few years for giving out controversial advice, as he supported lockdowns, mass masking, and vaccines — none of which prevented transmission of the coronavirus.

According to Politico:

The removals, which came amid a mass reduction in force across the health department, effectively gutted leadership at the NIH’s infectious disease office and key parts of the Food and Drug Administration, stunning agency employees and leaving the broader public health community in disbelief. “It’s like a Fauci fixation,” said Dr. Eric Topol, a public health expert and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. “So many of these people are just dedicated, they really want to do good and now they’re losing their jobs senselessly.” POLITICO spoke to 11 people for this story, many of whom were granted anonymity for fear of retribution.

While some individuals were moved around, others claimed, per the reports, that some NIH leaders were encouraged to leave their jobs in the federal government altogether. The report also indicated Kennedy personally approved of Grady’s firing.

In a Tuesday post, Kennedy acknowledged the mass overhaul taking place but said it must be done.

“This is a difficult moment for all of us at HHS. Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs. But the reality is clear: what we’ve been doing isn’t working,” Kennedy said in an X post.

“Despite spending $1.9 trillion in annual costs, Americans are getting sicker every year. In the past four years alone, the agency’s budget has grown by 38% — yet outcomes continue to decline,” he continued, emphasizing the need to “shift course.”

“HHS needs to be recalibrated to emphasize prevention, not just sick care. These changes will not affect Medicare, Medicaid, or other essential health services,” he assured.

“This overhaul is about realigning HHS with its core mission: to stop the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again,” he added. “It’s a win-win for taxpayers, and for every American we serve.”