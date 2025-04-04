Donald Trump Says Jobs Report Shows His Economic Plan Is Working

President Donald Trump said the March jobs report, which crushed expectations, shows his economic plan is working.
Trump took to Truth Social Friday morning to weigh in on the numbers, which come just days after he imposed sweeping worldwide reciprocal tariffs.
“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!” Trump wrote in a post on X.
In March, the United States added 228,000 jobs, far exceeding the 140,000 jobs that economists had forecasted, as Breitbart News economy editor John Carney reported.
At the same time, unemployment rose slightly to 4.2 percent, Carney noted:
The private sector’s hiring was much stronger than expected. Economists had forecast 115,000 jobs. Businesses added 209,000 jobs.
The workforce participation rate climbed from 62.4 percent to 62.5 percent. The average workweek lengthened, a sign of increased demand for labor. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent compared with February and 3.8 percent compared with a year ago.
The strong jobs number is the latest piece of economic data suggesting the economy remains on a solid footing despite surveys showing gloomy consumer sentiment, rising policy uncertainty, and businesses wary of future economic conditions.
The strong numbers for Trump come after he announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs Wednesday to correct U.S. trade imbalances with other nations and reshore various industries to the United States. Some of the most notable tariffs announced on Tuesday include an additional 34-percent tariff on China, a 20-percent tariff on the European Union, a 26-percent tariff on India, and a 46-percent tariff on Vietnam.
Trump on Thursday compared his major trade shakeup to a successful operation on a patient.
“THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING. THE PROGNOSIS IS THAT THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote on a Truth Social post.
