Donald Trump Says Jobs Report Shows His Economic Plan Is Working

“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!” Trump wrote in a post on X.

In March, the United States added 228,000 jobs, far exceeding the 140,000 jobs that economists had forecasted, as Breitbart News economy editor John Carney reported.

At the same time, unemployment rose slightly to 4.2 percent, Carney noted:

The private sector’s hiring was much stronger than expected. Economists had forecast 115,000 jobs. Businesses added 209,000 jobs. The workforce participation rate climbed from 62.4 percent to 62.5 percent. The average workweek lengthened, a sign of increased demand for labor. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent compared with February and 3.8 percent compared with a year ago. The strong jobs number is the latest piece of economic data suggesting the economy remains on a solid footing despite surveys showing gloomy consumer sentiment, rising policy uncertainty, and businesses wary of future economic conditions.

The strong numbers for Trump come after he announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs Wednesday to correct U.S. trade imbalances with other nations and reshore various industries to the United States. Some of the most notable tariffs announced on Tuesday include an additional 34-percent tariff on China, a 20-percent tariff on the European Union, a 26-percent tariff on India, and a 46-percent tariff on Vietnam.

Trump on Thursday compared his major trade shakeup to a successful operation on a patient.