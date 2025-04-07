Illegal Alien Activist Boasts She Is ‘Undocumented, Unafraid, Queer’ at ‘Hands Off’ D.C. Protest

An illegal alien speaking at an anti-Trump rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday proudly proclaimed she is unafraid of being “undocumented” and “queer.”

“I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer and unashamed,” Greisa Martinez Rosas, a leftist activist said. She serves as the executive director of United We Dream, which represents roughly 400,000 immigrant activists.

“Hands Off” rallies were held across the country on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Fox News wrote:

Rosas is originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, but came to the U.S. as a child, the report notes, where she eventually grew up in the Dallas area. She has since gone on to serve as the executive director of United We Dream, a network of more than 400,000 young immigrants. Her comments were made in front of tens of thousands of protesters who attended the rally in the nation’s capital, one of more than 1,000 protests held around the country on Saturday.

The Hands Off website states, “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They’re taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!”

“With Trump and congressional Republicans doubling down on their agenda to gut essential services, everyday Americans are sending a clear message: Take your hands off our healthcare, our Social Security, our civil rights, our freedom, and our education,” the organizers continued.

“This is the moment where we say NO,” the website added. “No more looting, no more stealing, no more billionaires raiding our government while working people struggle to survive.”

