President Donald Trump confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments on Friday, saying that if Russia or Ukraine makes peace negotiations “very difficult,” then the United States would withdraw from its role in the discussions. At the same time, the president remains hopeful that a deal can be reached.

After the swearing-in of Dr. Mehmet Oz as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the Oval Office, a reporter noted that “Rubio said that the U.S. will have to figure out whether a deal can be done between Russia and Ukraine in a matter of days, or you will just move on.”

“Yeah, very shortly,” Trump responded.

“No specific number of days, but quickly. We want to get it done,” Trump said when asked about a timeline for potential U.S. disengagement from the talks.

He also emphasized that the war is resulting in thousands of casualties a week.

“We’re going to get it stopped, ideally,” Trump said. “Now, if for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, ‘You’re foolish. You’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass.’ But hopefully we won’t have to do that.”

“And Marco’s right in saying it. We want to see it end. Think of it, every day, a lot of people are being killed as…they play games,” the president continued. “So we’re not going to take that and… we’ll see. I think we have a good chance of solving the problem, however.”

Trump was also asked about what he wanted to see from Russia and Ukraine to keep the United States involved in the talks.

“My whole life has been one big negotiation, and I know when people are playing us, and I know when they’re not, and I have to see an enthusiasm to want to end it,” Trump said. “And I think I see that enthusiasm–I think I see it from both sides, but you’re going to know soon.”