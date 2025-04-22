Democrats Demand Due Process for Foreign Nationals, Ignored Abuses of Conservative Americans’ Rights for Years

Democrats are now demanding due process for an illegal alien suspected of being an MS-13 gang member after years of ignoring the proper legal proceedings for their political opponents.

Democrats for weeks have said that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien with alleged ties to the violent MS-13 gang who was deported to El Salvador, deserves due process for his deportation.

“Mistakenly removing a U.S. resident that has protection from deportation legally granted to him by an immigration court and then making no effort to get him back not only places Mr. Abrego Garcia’s life in danger, but also violates the basic principles of due process and the rule of law,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said in a letter to President Donald Trump.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) even traveled to El Salvador about Garcia’s deportation.

Despite this, Democrats have voiced their support for putting Trump in prison.

“He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement,” Water said in October 2019. “But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Democrats the same year.

Fox News continued:

Democrats also assured the public that January 6 prisoners were receiving due process in terms of their treatment in jail despite Republican claims to the contrary and arguing that the defendants were being held for too long. “They want to have a conversation about whether or not their iPads are working or if they have enough time on their iPads,” Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said in 2023, according to the Dallas Observer. “This is what I’m hearing. As someone who’s been a public defender, let me tell you something: They know nothing about what bad conditions are.”

“No leniency. No leniency for these people. They have the cameras all over. They have their pictures. No matter what part of the country they came from, we ought to go after them right now,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said about January 6th protestors.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wrote in 2021, “Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), addressing whether due process should apply to sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanugh, said, “I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases. His credibility is already very questionable in my mind… When I say that he’s very outcome-driven, he has an ideological agenda, and I can sit here and talk to you about some of the cases that exemplify his, in my view, inability to be fair.”