Democrat lawmakers paid a visit to Mahmoud Khalil and Rümeysa Öztürk — the two university students who face deportation as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown against antisemitism on college campuses.
Mahmoud Khalil is a noncitizen in the United States on a green card, who, as Breitbart News reported, “began protesting Israel’s counter-offensive less than a week after Hamas launched its bloody and chaotic cross-border October 7 raid.” He also led several radical anti-Israel protests on the Columbia University campus.
Rümeysa Öztürk is a 30-year-old Tufts University student and Turkish citizen in the United States on an F-1 student visa. She was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for allegedly supporting the terrorist organization Hamas and for writing an opinion piece calling on her university to “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide.”
“The Democratic group who visited the pair included representatives Troy Carter of Louisiana, Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, Jim McGovern and Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts, and Senator Edward J Markey, also of Massachusetts,” reported the BBC.
“The visit was ‘to let them know we stand firm with them, in support of free speech’ Carter told reporters after the meeting,” it added. “He said the facilities seemed ‘clean,’ but that multiple detainees complained about cold room temperatures.”
Markey also accused the Trump White House of sending both Khalil and Öztürk to facilities in Louisiana in order to “circumscribe” their constitutional rights.
As Breitbart News reported, a federal judge recently ruled that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has the legal authority to cancel Khalil’s visa after he led pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University.
“To justify the expulsion, Rubio cited an existing law that allows him to cancel visas held by foreigners,” the report said.
Mahmoud Khalil recently compared the ICE detention center to a Nazi concentration camp.
“I pick up my copy of Viktor Frankl’s ‘Man’s Search for Meaning.’ I feel ashamed to compare my conditions in ICE detention with Nazi concentration camps, yet, some aspects of Frankl’s experience resonate: not knowing what fate awaits me; seeing resignation and defeat in my fellow detainees,” he wrote in a Washington Post oped.
