Democrat lawmakers paid a visit to Mahmoud Khalil and Rümeysa Öztürk — the two university students who face deportation as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown against antisemitism on college campuses.

Mahmoud Khalil is a noncitizen in the United States on a green card, who, as Breitbart News reported, “began protesting Israel’s counter-offensive less than a week after Hamas launched its bloody and chaotic cross-border October 7 raid.” He also led several radical anti-Israel protests on the Columbia University campus.

Rümeysa Öztürk is a 30-year-old Tufts University student and Turkish citizen in the United States on an F-1 student visa. She was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for allegedly supporting the terrorist organization Hamas and for writing an opinion piece calling on her university to “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide.”