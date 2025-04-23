Two illegal aliens have been charged in connection with the murder of a mother of two in Charles County, Maryland, after her body was discovered by law enforcement days after she was reported missing.

On April 2, 23-year-old Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, a mother of two from Guatemala, was reported missing by her boyfriend, 24-year-old illegal alien Keycy Robinson Alexis Barrera Rosa of Guatemala.

Barrera Rosa told police Ramirez Guerra was last seen on March 31.

On April 17, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Prince George’s County Police Department discovered Ramirez Guerra’s body buried in a heavily wooded area near Cedarville State Forest.

Following the discovery, Barrera Rosa was issued an arrest warrant and charged with Ramirez Guerra’s murder. He is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Virginia awaiting extradition to Charles County.

Likewise, Barrera Rosa’s uncle, 37-year-old illegal alien Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra of Guatemala, was arrested and charged as an accessory to Ramirez Guerra’s murder. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

“While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra,” Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said in a statement. “On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends.”

According to ICE officials, Barrera Rosa and Bererra Bererra crossed the United States-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, on April 10, 2019, and were given Notices to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge.

