President Donald Trump’s healthcare price transparency rule empowers Americans to make informed choices about their healthcare needs and lays the “foundation for a healthy America,” experts said.

Trump signed an executive order in February that renewed his order from his term in office that requires hospitals and health insurers to “deliver meaningful price information to the American people.”

This allows consumers to price shop and find the best deal for their healthcare needs.

Breitbart News reported on how the executive order could save consumers billions of dollars:

The executive order cited a 2023 analysis that found that, if fully implemented, this could save as much as $80 billion in healthcare costs for consumers. A report from 2024 suggested that transparency could help employers reduce healthcare costs by 27 percent across 500 common healthcare services. Recent data has found that the top 25 percent of most healthcare services were reduced by 6.3 percent after the initial implementation of the transparency rule.

The Trump administration believes that they will continue the president’s work to lower healthcare costs.

“President Trump pledged to increase transparency and lower healthcare costs for everyday Americans. Promises made, promises kept – and we’re just getting started,” White House spokesman Kush Desai told Breitbart News in a written statement.

Ilaria Santangelo, the director of research for Patient Rights Advocate, said in a statement to Breitbart News:

President Trump delivering real prices in his first 100 days is a monumental achievement for the Make America Healthy Again movement. Without access to real prices, families across America are avoiding visits to the doctor for fear of unknown costs, preventing them from getting the care they need. Real prices in healthcare empower patients to make informed decisions and lay the foundation for a healthy America. Prioritizing price transparency so early on in his second term reaffirmed President Trump’s commitment to putting patients first and holding hospitals accountable.

To celebrate Trump’s healthcare victories, the Patient Rights Advocate unveiled a Times Square billboard featuring “superhero” President Trump. The billboard will run in New York from April 28 to May 4 as well as on digital platforms across the country:

