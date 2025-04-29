Trump Touts ‘Best’ First 100 Days ‘Of Any President in History’

President Donald Trump said during his 100th day speech Tuesday that his administration is off to the most successful start in American presidential history.

Trump delivered his much-anticipated speech to an enthusiastic crowd in Macomb County, Michigan.

“We’re here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country, and that’s according to many, many people,” he said.

“This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history. And everyone is saying it. We’ve just gotten started. You haven’t even seen anything yet. It’s all just kicking in,” he added.

Trump has moved at a rapid pace through his first hundred days, signing at least 140 executive orders, including measures to secure the southern border, protect women’s sports, and unleash America’s energy potential, as a few examples.

The United States has also seen an influx of investment since his return to office, with the administration pinning the overall investment figure at over $5 trillion, which is estimated to produce over 450,000 jobs, while Trump and his deputies have worked to end two wars.

Trump called the last 100 days a “revolution in common sense” that transcends traditional political ideology.

“We’re making America great again, and it’s happening fast. What the world has witnessed in the past 14 weeks is a revolution of common sense; that’s all it is,” he said. “You’re conservative, you’re liberal, whatever the hell, you know what it’s all about? It’s about common sense, when you think about it.”

“We like strong borders. We like good education. We like low interest rates. We like being able to buy a beautiful car and now deduct the interest on the loan,” he added. “That’s never happened before… We want a strong military. We want low taxes.”