A migrant in the United States illegally who was released under President Joe Biden has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman in Georgia.

As Breitbart News reported in March, 21-year-old David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, a Honduran national, was arrested for allegedly killing 52-year-old Camillia Williams, a mother of five and grandmother, in Cobb County, Georgia.

The victim’s family members told the outlet that prior to her death, Williams had said she was worried about a man who had allegedly been stalking her. Police launched an investigation after her body was found dumped in some bushes in the 200 block of Pat Mell Road near South Cobb Drive. After gathering evidence for two days, authorities charged the suspect in her death, the Fox article said. An arrest warrant said the suspect assaulted the victim by placing her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness. At that point, Rivas reportedly told officers he put his knees and full body weight on her neck which killed her.

On Monday, Hector David Sagastume Rivas pled not guilty for the alleged murder in Cobb County Superior Court.

“Rivas is charged with six counts that include capital murder, aggravated assault, rape, aggravated sexual battery and necrophilia. He is being held in jail without bond,” reported Fox News.

“Williams’ killing has drawn parallels to the murder of Laken Riley, whose body was left in the woods after she was murdered in Georgia by an illegal immigrant who was caught and released by border authorities. He was later convicted of Riley’s murder,” it added.

