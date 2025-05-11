Iran is developing “boosted” nuclear warheads at a secret military site disguised as a chemical plant, according to intelligence presented by Iranian dissident group NCRI, which accuses Tehran of expanding its nuclear arsenal with hydrogen bomb capability.

On Thursday, senior officials with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held a press conference exposing a clandestine Iranian nuclear weapons facility — known internally as the “Rainbow Site” — allegedly aimed at manufacturing enhanced nuclear warheads and hydrogen bombs.

According to NCRI disclosures, the site — officially masked as a chemical plant operated by Diba Energy Sina — spans nearly 2,500 acres in the Eyvanaki region southeast of Tehran. The base, the group claims, is part of a larger secret program run by Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which operates under the authority of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Satellite imagery and human intelligence reportedly confirm that the facility, codenamed Rangin Kaman (Rainbow), has been operational since at least 2013 and is guarded under high-level military security.

According to the NCRI, the Rainbow site is focused on the extraction of tritium, a radioactive isotope used to amplify nuclear yield, especially in implosion-type warheads and thermonuclear devices. Tritium’s incorporation is seen as a key step toward the development of hydrogen bombs. Sources say this marks a significant escalation beyond Iran’s previously known nuclear efforts under the AMAD Plan, which was ostensibly halted in 2003.

Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI’s Washington Office, said the Iranian regime is actively working to develop “boosted” nuclear weapons, marking a dangerous advancement beyond the previously exposed AMAD Plan. These warheads, the group notes, are intended for ballistic missiles with ranges up to 2,000 miles, which could reach U.S. bases in the Middle East and parts of Europe.

The NCRI also identified five front companies used to conceal the operation, under the umbrella of a parent firm named Pishtazan-e Tose’e San’ati Aria Razi (PETSAR Group), chaired by IRGC Brigadier General Naser Maleki, a former Ministry of Defense official and sanctioned figure linked to Iran’s missile program.

Military checkpoints, a no-access perimeter, and surveillance systems reportedly protect the site, which locals are told is either a paint or conventional missile factory. Nearby sits the Qadir long-range radar system, part of IRGC Aerospace operations — reinforcing NCRI claims of military coordination.

Key scientists named include Dr. Ebrahim Haji Ebrahimi, a nuclear physicist formerly with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Hadi Zaker Khatir, a fusion expert previously based at Malek Ashtar University. According to NCRI, Iranian authorities have systematically suppressed scientific publications on tritium to avoid drawing attention to the program.

At the press conference, U.S. NCRI representative Soona Samsami criticized international inaction, arguing the Iranian regime has spent over $2 trillion on nuclear ambitions while neglecting vital infrastructure, including oil and gas development.

She emphasized that the solution lies not in military intervention, but in political recognition of Iran’s organized resistance movement and the right of its people to reject clerical rule.

“We have always emphasized that the solution to the Iranian regime’s nuclear threat and threat to peace and security is the organized resistance,” she stated.

“There is no need for boots on the ground or appropriation of money. The world should acknowledge the people’s right to confront the IRGC.”

She and Jafarzadeh framed the disclosure as a test of Western resolve, warning that appeasement would only encourage further deception. Urging swift UN snapback sanctions and full dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, the group called on the IAEA to enforce site closures — not just inspections.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI’s Washington Office, called on the international community to recognize the Iranian people’s right to overthrow the current regime.

“The current moment presents a strong opportunity for the people of Iran to end the rule of the clerics,” he said. “Significant developments are unfolding inside the country, and this is the only assured way to eliminate the nuclear threat—along with the regime’s other dangers, including its proxies and its sponsorship of terrorism.”

“That’s what we’re calling for—nothing more than that,” he added

The NCRI, through its affiliate PMOI/MEK network, previously revealed secret sites at Natanz, Arak, and Fordow — later confirmed by international watchdogs. Thursday’s announcement, they contend, follows that same pattern of denial, exposure, and delayed accountability from Tehran.

In December, the prominent dissident group revealed that the Iranian regime was “intensifying” its secretive development of nuclear detonators at covert facilities

The development comes amid heightened tensions, as IRGC commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami threatened to “open the gates of Hell” on the U.S. and Israel — a stark warning issued just days before another round of indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran.

Last week, Iran unveiled a new solid-fueled ballistic missile, claiming it has stationed similar systems nationwide, according to state-run TV, which cited military officials promising the ability to strike U.S. bases and interests “wherever they are” if war breaks out.