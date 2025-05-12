Trump Rips Reporters for Refusing to Write About ‘Genocide’ in South Africa

President Donald Trump ripped legacy and establishment media reporters on Monday, saying they refuse to cover the “genocide” taking place against farmers in South Africa.

Trump’s comments came during an executive order signing in the Roosevelt Room, shortly before he set out for the Middle East for the week as the administration welcomes refugees who faced threats of land theft and racial discrimination at the hands of the South African government, according to the State Department.

“It’s a genocide that’s taking place that you people don’t want to write about, but it’s a terrible thing that’s taking place, and farmers are being killed,” Trump said. “They happen to be white, but whether they’re white or black makes no difference to me.”

“But white farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated in South Africa, and the newspapers and the media — television media — doesn’t even talk about it,” he continued. “If it were the other way around, they’d talk about it. That would be the only story they’d talk about.”

Trump further emphasized that he does not care about race or any other physical characteristic.

“And I don’t care who they are, I don’t care about their race, their color, I don’t care about their height, their weight. I don’t care about anything, I just know that what’s happening is terrible,” he noted.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Trump’s comments in a post on X later in the day.

“As [Trump] assured, Afrikaners fleeing persecution are welcome in the United States,” he wrote.

“The South African government has treated these people terribly — threatening to steal their private land and subjected them to vile racial discrimination. The Trump Administration is proud to offer them refuge in our great country,” Rubio added.

Breitbart News Capitol Hill reporter Olivia Rondeau was on scene at Dulles Airport on Monday as refugees arrived from South Africa.

Rondeau asked Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau for examples of discrimination against these farmers that grabbed the administration’s attention.

Landau noted the threat of expropriation farmers faced, as well as “several very vociferous South African politicians repeating things like ‘Kill the boer, kill the Afrikaner.'”

“These people have been living under a shadow of violence and terror for some time now,” he added.

The government of South Africa has denied claims of discrimination.