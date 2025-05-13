Poll: Chuck Schumer Approval Underwater by Double Digits

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) approval rating is underwater by double digits, a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Chuck Schumer is handling his job as Minority Leader of the U.S. Senate?”

By a large, double-digit margin — 25 percent — respondents do not approve of the job he is doing.

Across the board, 48 percent approve of his job as Senate minority leader, while just 23 percent approve. Among those who disapprove, 31 percent do so “strongly.” Just six percent “strongly” approve.

Even among Democrats specifically, Schumer fails to see a majority approve of his job performance, as 41 percent of Democrats approve and 37 percent disapprove. Another 21 percent remain unsure.

Additionally, 45 percent of independents disapprove, compared to 14 percent who approve and 41 percent who remain unsure. Predictably, 61 percent of Republicans disapprove, while just 18 percent approve.

The survey was taken May 2-5, 2025, among 1,850 U.S. citizens. It has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error.

Schumer’s floundering job approval rating comes as he predicts that congressional Republicans will feel like “rats on a sinking ship” come the 2026 elections.

“Our goal, our plan, which we’re united on is to make Donald Trump the quickest lame duck in modern history by showing how bad his policies are. He represents the oligarchs, as I said,” Schumer claimed during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

He added:

He’s hurting average people in every way, and we through oversight hearings we’re exposing what he’s doing through the courts which I mentioned. We’ve had some real success through legislation and through organizing in all of the districts throughout the country because I believe that the Republicans are already nervous, a lot of them said don’t hold town hall meetings. I believe in 2026 the Republicans in the House and Senate will feel like they’re rats on a sinking ship because we have so gone after Trump and all of the horrible things he’s doing and they will know it, see it, hate it and act on it

All the while, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said it is obvious that it is the Democrat Party that is “floundering” right now and suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“They are a hot mess,” Thune told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview. “They are really floundering right now and struggling to find an identity.”

“I think that the base of their party demands complete fealty to their positions. Their positions are so far left of the American mainstream. They really have become a party of really ideologically woke positions,” he continued.

“I think the Republican Party now, we kind of have the mantle of common sense. People are looking at us and saying, okay you at least don’t think biological boys ought to be competing against girls in girls’ sports and think that. There are just issues like that where the Democrats have staked out a position that makes them not a viable alternative for most Americans, and we just need to make sure we deliver on the things we committed to and promised the American people, and if we do that I think we can have a sustainable majority for a long time because I just think the Democrats are floundering,” he added.