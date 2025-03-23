Schumer: In 2026 Republican Lawmakers ‘Will Feel Like They’re Rats on a Sinking Ship’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that in 2026, congressional Republicans “will feel like rats on a sinking ship.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Some Democrats are saying they want leadership to show more fight in this moment. They think that’s what’s required and you were instrumental in urging President Biden out of the 2024 race when he wasn’t convinced. I’ve had conversations with Democrats who says this moment feels similar. Are you making the same mistake that President Biden did?”

Schumer said, “No absolutely not. I did this out of conviction. in my caucus we have a disagreement as to some people voted one way, some people voted the other, but we all agreed to respect each other because each side saw why the other side felt so strongly about it,. Our caucus is united in fighting Donald Trump every step of the way.”

He added, “Our goal, our plan, which we’re united on is to make Donald Trump the quickest lame duck in modern history by showing how bad his policies are. He represents the oligarchs, as I said. He’s hurting average people in every way, and we through oversight hearings we’re exposing what he’s doing through the courts which I mentioned. We’ve had some real success through legislation and through organizing in all of the districts throughout the country because I believe that the Republicans are already nervous, a lot of them said don’t hold town hall meetings. I believe in 2026 the Republicans in the House and Senate will feel like they’re rats on a sinking ship because we have so gone after Trump and all of the horrible things he’s doing and they will know it, see it, hate it and act on it.”

