Republicans Reintroduce ‘Justice for Angel Families Act’ to Financially Help Victims of Illegal Immigration

House and Senate Republicans are reintroducing the “Justice for Angel Families Act” to provide financial help to the American victims of illegal immigration.

This week, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) reintroduced the Justice for Angel Families Act to amend the Crime Victims Fund to include Angel Families whose loved ones have been killed or victimized by illegal aliens.

The bill was first introduced in 2022.

Under the legislation, Angel Families would be eligible for federal funds to cover medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral costs relating to their loved ones’ cases.

The legislation would also codify the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office, which serves Angel Families by helping them with their cases.

“President Trump is righting the catastrophic wrongs of the Biden-Harris administration by restoring law and order, securing our borders, and putting an end to the lawlessness that plagued our nation for too long,” Marshall said in a statement:

But for countless Angel Families, the damage is permanent – their loved ones were taken from them because of disastrous open-border policies. I urge my colleagues to join Congressman Nehls and me in delivering justice and ensuring these families receive the resources and support they deserve by passing the Justice for Angel Families Act. [Emphasis added]

In the Senate, Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) are co-sponsoring the bill. In the House, Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Don Bacon (R-NE), Randy Weber (R-TX), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Barry Moore (R-AL), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), and Brian Babin (R-TX) are co-sponsoring the bill.

“With Republicans now leading Congress, Angel Families are no longer ignored,” RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) said.

“Congressman Nehls and Senator Marshall are championing the Justice for Angel Families Act, reaffirming that their highest duty is to American citizens. This bill honors Angel Families, ensures their loved ones’ deaths were not in vain, and strengthens our nation’s safety and security,” Hauman said. “NICE urges everyone to support the Justice for Angel Families Act and calls on Congress to pass it after ICE receives critical resources via reconciliation.”

