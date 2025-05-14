White House: Trump, Qataris Agree to $1.2 Trillion Economic Commitment

The White House announced Wednesday that the United States and Qatar have reached an agreement that will generate at least $1.2 trillion in economic exchange.

Trump signed the deal in Doha during the second leg of his Middle East trip this week after departing Saudi Arabia earlier in the day.

“Today in Qatar, President Donald J. Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion,” the White House noted in a fact sheet.

In addition to the agreement, the document states the U.S. and Qatar companies have come to terms on economic deals equaling $243.5 billion.

The $243.5 billion in deals between the nations is headlined by Qatar Airways’ $96 billion agreement with Boeing and GE Aerospace to buy as many as “210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines,” a White House fact sheet noted.

This marks a record-breaking order for Boeing.

“This is Boeing’s largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order,” according to the White House. “This historic agreement will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal.”

Other deals the administration is touting include 30 projects totaling $97 billion that Parsons Corporation has won, and a joint venture agreement between Al Rabban Capital and Quantinuum “to invest up to $1 billion in state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development in the United States.”

Qatar and the United States entered into a joint declaration of cooperation on Wednesday, which Trump and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, signed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and a Qatari official also signed a statement of intent for defense cooperation between the nations.

Hegseth and the official also signed a deal where Qatar agrees to a nearly $2 billion purchase of MQ-9B remotely operated aircraft from General Atomics. Additionally, Qatar is acquiring counter-drone capabilities from Raytheon in a $1 billion agreement.

According to the White House, the countries also “signed a statement of intent to further strengthen our security partnership, outlining over $38 billion in potential investments including support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base and future defense capabilities related to air defense and maritime security.”

The news comes a day after the U.S. inked a massive $142 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia.