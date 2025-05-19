Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley suggests James Comey should be investigated for his “86 47” post.

As Breitbart News reported last week, former FBI Director James Comey deleted an Instagram post that called to “86 47,” which some interpreted as a violent threat against President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Fox News, Michael Whatley said James Comey should at least be investigated, though he stopped short of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s suggestion that Comey be “in jail.”

“What I agree [with] is that this should be investigated,” Whatley said. There is no way that this is unintentional. James Comey knew exactly what he was putting up. He thought it was funny. It’s not funny.”

While the phrase “86” does not inherently mean violence – it allegedly originated as a restaurant term – people immediately criticized the post for tangentially implying violence, and Comey deleted it as a result.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he wrote in a later post.

Current FBI Director Kash Patel said his department was made aware of the post and was in communication with the Secret Service.

“We are aware of the recent tweet by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support,” Patel posted on X.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, accused Comey of calling for the president’s assassination.

“Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump,” Noem wrote on X. “DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.”

Tulsi Gabbard told Fox News she is “very concerned” for the president’s life.

“We’ve already seen assassination attempts. I’m very concerned for his life,” she said. “And James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this.”

