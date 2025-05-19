White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that Republicans have congressional majorities because Americans voted for the policies put forth in the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Leavitt called the legislation a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver on the Make America Great Again agenda” during a press briefing to kick off the week and urged Republican lawmakers to back it.

“The America First policies in this bill are the reason why Republicans currently have the majority in Congress right now,” Leavitt said.

“Passing this bill is what voters sent Republicans to Washington to accomplish, and that’s why it’s essential that every Republican in the House and the Senate unites behind President Trump and passes this popular and essential legislative package,” she added.

The legislation, as it currently stands, takes major initiatives to implement the Make America Great Agenda, headlined by the tax policies in the bill. The tax aspect would deliver permanent tax cuts as the White House has noted, while also delivering on Trump’s campaign promises of no taxes on tips and no taxes on overtime. The legislation cuts taxes that seniors pay on social security benefits, too.

According to Leavitt, the bill also allows “middle and low-income Social Security recipients to deduct an additional $4,000 in payments from their taxable income.”

Moreover, taxes will drop roughly 15 percent for Americans who make between $30,000 and $80,000 annually under the bill, according to the administration. Leavitt noted Monday that legislation would also boost the child tax credit to $2,500 for each child.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” includes major measures surrounding the southern border and illegal immigration. It would direct the building of 701 miles of border wall in addition to 900 miles of river barriers. It further provides additional resources to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as well as Border Patrol to carry out at least a million removals per year.

Among other initiatives, the bill takes away Medicaid benefits for 1.4 million illegal aliens, blocks Medicaid from funding sex change procedures for children, and updates air traffic control systems.

“It is absolutely essential that Republicans unite behind the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ and deliver on President Trump’s agenda. There is no time to waste,” Leavitt said.