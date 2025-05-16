Trump Administration Lays Out Five Reasons to Back ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

The White House is pointing to five key reasons it believes lawmakers should support the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which is headlined by tax cuts.

The Trump adminsitration issued a press release Friday afternoon underscoring the tax overhaul, as well as the measures to boot illegal aliens off of Medicaid, to make permanent President Donald Trump’s border security measures, modernize air traffic control, and to halt tax dollars from going to child sex change procedures.

On the tax front, the White House touts that the bill includes permanent tax cuts, which it estimates will save Americans an additional $5,000 on average. The bill also includes Trump’s key campaign promises of nixing taxes on overtime and tips, while also cutting taxes on social security benefits for seniors.

Workers making $30,000-$80,000 annually would see about a 15 percent drop in taxes under the bill’s current form.

The administration points to a provision that would remove 1.4 million illegal aliens from Medicaid rolls as a second reason to back the bill.

Thirdly, the release underscores how “The One Big Beautiful Bill” addresses the southern border, including the hundreds of miles of border wall it would greenlight if it becomes law.

“As a result, 701 miles of primary wall, 900 miles of river barriers, 629 miles of secondary barriers, and 141 miles of vehicle and pedestrian barriers will be constructed — along with cutting-edge technology that will secure our homeland for generations to come,” the White House notes.

The White House also touts that the bill would give the necessary resources to Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to carry out “at least one million annual removals.” Additionally, it would direct the hiring of “10,000 new ICE personnel, 5,000 new customs officers, and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents.”

As a fourth reason to back the bill, the White House notes that it includes a major update of air traffic control systems. Finally, it would block Medicaid funding for sex change treatments on children.