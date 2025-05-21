Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a rare press conference, declared that implementing President Trump’s relocation plan — a proposal he called “so correct and so revolutionary” — is a key condition for ending the war in Gaza.

Speaking from his office in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel has a well-organized strategy for the war and confirmed that at least 20 hostages remain alive. While he expressed willingness to consider a temporary ceasefire to secure their release, he made it clear that Israel will continue striking Hamas with full force.

“Operation Gideon’s Chariots began three days ago. Ask the residents of Sderot and the Gaza envelope — their houses are shaking from the force of the IDF’s fire,” he declared.

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s control over Gaza, stating that all territories will ultimately be under Israeli security control. “Our forces are seizing more and more territories in Gaza. At the end, all of the territories in the Gaza Strip will be under Israeli security control, and Hamas will be totally defeated,” he vowed.

Answering those calling for Israel to end the war in Gaza, Netanyahu stated he “is ready to end the war, under clear conditions that will ensure the safety of Israel” — that “all the hostages come home,” the radical terror group Hamas lays down its arms, steps down from power, its leadership is exiled from the Strip, and that Gaza is totally disarmed, while “we carry out the Trump plan. A plan that is so correct and so revolutionary”.

On Monday, in a statement posted to his official X account, Netanyahu responded to calls from leaders in the United Kingdom, Canada, and France urging a ceasefire and a renewed push for a Palestinian state amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

“By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa, and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu wrote.

He reaffirmed Israel’s support for President Donald Trump’s peace vision, which aims to transform Gaza’s coastline into a thriving regional economic hub, offering relocation opportunities to residents seeking a better future.

“Israel accepts President Trump’s vision and urges all European leaders to do the same,” Netanyahu continued. “The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarized

The prime minister emphasized Israel’s resolve to see the conflict through to “total victory,” pushing back against criticism and calls for a ceasefire.

“No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won’t,” he declared. “This is a war of civilization over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved.”

Netanyahu’s message, which underscores the core belief that lasting peace cannot be built on concessions to terrorism, follows increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The matter comes as President Trump’s initiative draws renewed attention.

In February, Trump unveiled his vision alongside Netanyahu, proposing to relocate Gaza’s population and redevelop the strip as a “freedom zone” — free from Hamas rule and ongoing bloodshed.

Following Trump’s announcement, Israel established a department under Defense Minister Israel Katz to oversee the effort. “I welcome President Trump’s bold initiative,” Katz said, calling it a chance for Gazans to rebuild their lives and for Israel to secure lasting peace.

Public support for Trump’s vision appears to be emerging.

A Center for Peace Communications survey found many Gazans favor relocation, and Breitbart News reported Trump’s plan enjoys broad civilian backing. For the U.S. and allies, the policy promises to reduce conflict, weaken Hamas, and share humanitarian burdens with willing Arab states — all while paving the way for deeper regional cooperation.

“If you take the people… and move them around to different countries… you really have a ‘freedom zone,’” Trump said at the White House, describing Gaza’s future as one free from terror. Netanyahu agreed: “What is wrong with giving people a choice?”

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called voluntary emigration “the most moral and humane thing to do,” and a senior official confirmed that several countries have expressed readiness to take in Gazan residents