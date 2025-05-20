‘Civilization Over Barbarism’: Netanyahu Slams Europe for Pressuring Israel, Urges Support for Trump Plan

Israel’s defensive campaign in Gaza is a “war of civilization over barbarism” and could “end tomorrow” if hostages are freed, Hamas disarmed, and Gaza demilitarized, declared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who rebuked European leaders for pressuring Israel to halt its operations against the Islamic terror group, while urging them to back President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

In a statement posted Monday to his official X account, Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to calls from leaders in the United Kingdom, Canada, and France urging a ceasefire and a renewed push for a Palestinian state amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The war began on October 7, 2023, he noted, when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack, killing 1,200 and kidnapping “over 250 more innocents to the dungeons of Gaza.”

“By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa, and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu wrote.

He reaffirmed Israel’s support for President Donald Trump’s peace vision, which aims to transform Gaza’s coastline into a thriving regional economic hub, offering relocation opportunities to residents seeking a better future.

“Israel accepts President Trump’s vision and urges all European leaders to do the same,” Netanyahu continued. “The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarized.”

The prime minister emphasized Israel’s resolve to see the conflict through to “total victory,” pushing back against criticism and calls for a ceasefire.

“No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won’t,” he declared. “This is a war of civilization over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved.”

Netanyahu’s message, which underscores the core belief that lasting peace cannot be built on concessions to terrorism, follows increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, Britain, Canada, and France warned Israel of “concrete actions” unless it halts its Gaza campaign and eases aid restrictions.

The matter comes as President Trump’s initiative draws renewed attention.

In February, Trump unveiled his vision alongside Netanyahu, proposing to relocate Gaza’s population and redevelop the strip as a “freedom zone” — free from Hamas rule and ongoing bloodshed.

Following Trump’s announcement, Israel established a new department under Defense Minister Israel Katz to oversee the effort. “I welcome President Trump’s bold initiative,” Katz said, calling it a chance for Gazans to rebuild their lives and for Israel to secure lasting peace.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel’s renewed ground offensive also aims to facilitate the emigration program, as Hamas continues to reject terms in hostage talks.

Public support for Trump’s vision appears to be emerging.

A Center for Peace Communications survey found many Gazans favor relocation, and Breitbart News reported Trump’s plan enjoys broad civilian backing. For the U.S. and allies, the policy promises to reduce conflict, weaken Hamas, and share humanitarian burdens with willing Arab states — all while paving the way for deeper regional cooperation.

“If you take the people… and move them around to different countries… you really have a ‘freedom zone,’” Trump said at the White House, describing Gaza’s future as one free from terror. Netanyahu agreed: “What is wrong with giving people a choice?”

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called voluntary emigration “the most moral and humane thing to do,” and a senior official confirmed that several countries have expressed readiness to take in Gazan residents.