A former aide to President Joe Biden said White House staff felt justified doing “undemocratic things” in order to stop the “existential threat” that was Donald Trump.

Axios reporter Alex Thompson revealed on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream that White House insiders revealed to him they often viewed themselves as the decision makers in the Biden administration and were shielded from the president’s oversight.

“If you believe — and I think a lot of these people do sincerely believe — that Donald Trump was and is an existential threat to democracy, you can rationalize anything, including sometimes doing undemocratic things,” Thompson said.

Another aide also reportedly told Thompson that former President Biden “just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years.”

“He’d only have to show proof of life every once in a while,” Thompson said the aide told him. “His aides could pick up the slack.”

“When you’re voting for president, you’re voting for the aides around him,” the aide said.

President Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer this month.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” his office said in a statement to CNN and CBS.

“On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” his office added. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.