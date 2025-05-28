State Dept. to Revoke Visas of Chinese Students Connected to CCP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the U.S. State Department will be revoking visas of Chinese students with connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” Rubio said in an announcement on X.

The move comes amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on student visas at Harvard and the broader university system at large. As Breitbart News reported:

The administration also has alleged that the university coordinates with China in its foreign student programs. Harvard filed a lawsuit Friday in an effort to stop the administration’s decision to prohibit the university from enrolling foreign students. Harvard’s suit portrays itself as an innocent victim for defying the White House’s demands to end antisemitism on campus and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party. “With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard argues in its suit, per an AP report. “Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard.”

The president responded to Harvard’s critiques in a post on Truth Social.

“Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to,” Trump wrote early Sunday morning. “Nobody told us that!”

“We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries. Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.