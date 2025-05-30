Illegal Aliens, Texans Arrested in 29 Count Drug Trafficking Indictment

HOUSTON, Texas — Federal prosecutors unsealed a 29-count indictment for a drug trafficking scheme after 15 people were arrested in the Southern District of Texas. Those arrested included two illegal aliens from Mexico and Guatemala and a Mexican national with Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) status.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed arrest warrants and took multiple people into custody. The arrests followed a 29-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Texas. The indictment alleges that the defendants engaged in a conspiracy to traffic drugs that included the use of a taco truck and the U.S. mail.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Houston Police Department led the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Houston residents James Michael Brewer aka ‘Creeper’, 33, Jonathan Alvarado aka ‘Joker’, 28, Alexis Delgado aka ‘Chino’, 28, Hector Luis Lopez aka ‘Capulito’, 23, Kylie Rae Alvarado, 24, Ruby Mata, 31, Victor Norris Ellison, 35, Mexi Dyan Garcia aka ‘Mexi’, 31, and Jesus Gomez-Rodriguez aka ‘Jr.’, 33.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas responded to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas and identified additional alleged conspirators, including Jose Garcia-Martinez as an illegal alien from Mexico, Marcos Rene Simaj-Guch as an illegal alien from Guatemala, and Jesus Gomez Rodriguez as a Mexican national with LPR status. These defendants remain at large, according to the ICE statement.

Additional alleged members of the conspiracy were already in federal custody. Those included Enzo Xavier Dominguez aka ‘Smiley’, 32, William Alexander Lazo aka ‘Miclo’, 21, and Alfredo Gomez aka ‘Fredo’, 26, officials stated.

“For years, the transnational criminal organization allegedly operated by these gang members has brazenly flooded our local communities with deadly narcotics,” said ICE HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz. “Working in conjunction with the Houston Police Department and our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces partners, we were able to expose and dismantle their drug trafficking scheme, eliminating a significant contributor to violent crime in the area and saving an untold number of Houstonians from becoming addicted.”

The 29-count indictment alleged the defendants engaged in a scheme to distribute various controlled substances, including methamphetamine, its salts, isomers, and salts of its isomers; a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, its salts, isomers, and salts of its isomers; a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, its salts, optical and geometric isomers, and salts of isomers; a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base (“crack cocaine”); and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Oxycodone, all Schedule II controlled substances; a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin; a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of marijuana; and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of psilocybin mushrooms, according to court documents obtained by Breitbart Texas.

The indictment also includes multiple counts of possession of firearms in the furtherance of a drug trafficking scheme and possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon.

“As alleged, this drug trafficking organization imported methamphetamine directly from Mexico and used the U.S. mail, a taco truck, and homes in different Houston neighborhoods to distribute and sell methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Several of the defendants are also alleged to have used firearms in furtherance of their narcotics trafficking and illegally possessed firearms despite having previously been convicted of felonies. The Criminal Division, along with our federal, state, and local partners, will continue to work tirelessly to combat the scourge of drug trafficking in communities.”

If convicted, officials report that Simaj-Guch could face up to 40 years in federal prison. The remaining defendants could be sentenced up to life in prison if convicted for their roles in the conspiracy. In addition, Brewer, Alvarado, Lopez, Gomez, and Ellison could be given additional sentences of 15 years each on the firearms offenses.