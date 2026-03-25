Sydney Sweeney Thanks the Troops While Sending Well-Wishes to Her Air Force Brother

Actress Sydney Sweeney thanked U.S. troops for their service while sending well-wishes to her brother currently deployed abroad with the Air Force.

Sweeney shared a photo of her brother on her Instagram Stories as she wished him well and thanked the troops.

“Receiving calls from my bro always make me happy when he’s deployed,” Sweeney wrote.

“Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service :)” she added.

According to the New York Post, Sydney’s brother, Trent Sweeney, has “served in an Air Force munitions squadron since about 2020, and was promoted to a staff sergeant in Aug. 2025.”

“He has been deployed overseas several times since, and it remains unclear whether his current deployment has anything to do with the war in Iran,” it added.

According to CNN, approximately “1,000 US soldiers with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are expecting to deploy in coming days to the Middle East, according to two sources familiar with the matter, adding to the growing military firepower in the region as the Trump administration says it is in talks with Iran to end the conflict.”

“The contingent includes Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, and division staff, as well as a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team which is currently acting as the division’s Immediate Response Force (IRF), the sources said,” it added. “The initial elements of the division staff and battalion are expected to begin deploying within a week, one of the sources familiar said; other elements within the brigade are also expecting to deploy at a later date, though those expectations could change as the situation develops.”