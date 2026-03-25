Dem Rep. Crow: DHS Shutdown Is GOP’s Fault, It’s Also Different from Shutdowns Dems Criticized Because ICE Is Killing People

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that the current battle over DHS funding is different from what Democrats have criticized in the past because “You have ICE and CBP murdering people in Minneapolis, and then coming out and saying it was okay to shoot them because they were carrying a weapon,” and also said that “we literally could end this today and take everything off the table, nobody’s held hostage, no long lines, everyone — except for ICE — is getting paid” by doing what Democrats want.

Host Will Cain asked, “Congressman, you heard the House Minority Leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), saying it’s legislative malpractice to not fund DHS, to not secure the safety of Americans. I think, in the past, by the way, it’s been called, like, legislative terrorism, for the minority party, which you are the minority party, you don’t have power, but you are going to try to control the funding of the government to ensure that you don’t get any money for ICE. And the question is, then, why are you using hostages, in this case, 260,000 American federal workers, not to mention the thousands that are standing in line, and by the way, the millions whose security is compromised, why are you doing that now, when you said it was terrorism in the past?”

Crow responded, “Well, Will, first of all, it is the job of Congress to pass appropriations bills and to make sure that agencies are following the law. That’s why Congress exists, not just to rubber-stamp an appropriations bill or a budget request, but make sure that the law is being followed, the civil rights and constitutional rights of Americans are being followed. If we were simply a rubber stamp to every administration request, Republican or Democrat, then there’s no reason for us to be here.”

Cain then cut in to say, “That’s fair. … But, again, it was Hakeem Jeffries who said to use this tactic that you’re using today is legislative malpractice, and compromised the security of Americans. And that’s exactly what you’re doing here today with TSA, with the Coast Guard, with the entirety of DHS.”

Crow responded, “It’s not. That clip, I think, by your own admission, was ten years ago before we had a runaway –.”

Cain then cut in to ask, “Has something changed?”

Crow answered, “A lot of things have changed. You have ICE and CBP murdering people in Minneapolis, and then coming out and saying it was okay to shoot them because they were carrying a weapon, which, by the way, it was a man carrying a lawful concealed carry.”

Later, Crow added that “the easiest way to end this today, and we literally could end this today and take everything off the table, nobody’s held hostage, no long lines, everyone — except for ICE — is getting paid, is we fund every element of DHS except for ICE. We have a bill to do that.”

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