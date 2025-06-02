Nolte: Price of Eggs Down 61% Since Trump Took Office

Since President Trump took office in January, the average price for a dozen eggs has plummeted from $6.49 on January 21 to just $2.52 today.

That is a 61 percent drop, Fox News points out. It is an even bigger drop from the $8.00 per dozen average eggs hit in March.

Some of that price drop can be attributed to the decrease in demand caused by those insane price increases, as well as fewer bird flu cases.

Where the Trump administration deserves the most credit is its decision to proactively increase the importation of eggs from foreign countries until America’s bird flu epidemic, which has wiped out some 127 million chickens, is under better control.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News just days after her Senate confirmation in February, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins stressed that “Trump and his administration are keenly focused on lowering the price of eggs in the United States and prepared to take any and all actions needed to do so.”

“It’s really imperative to me and it’s very top of the list to work as very hard as I can to help the president effectuate his vision on this issue of food prices, and specifically with eggs,” she said.

“But it is the last four years that have absolutely spiked egg prices, and it’s not surprising because we know the Biden approach of more regulation and higher taxes spiked costs for everyone,” Rollins explained. “I don’t yet want to cast blame or point fingers, but we knew this avian flu was a problem over the last several years, and why wasn’t more done to address it three years ago, two years ago, one year ago?”

She added, “We’re on it. And we’re going to do everything we can to address it.”

The bird flu is still a problem, but one that’s headed in the right direction.

The price of eggs was a big deal in the 2024 presidential campaign. Like the price of a gallon of gas, consumers are very much aware of egg prices and find price fluctuations not only unsettling, but a sort of barometer about how things are going overall. For years, it at least seemed to me that I could buy a box of five dozen eggs for $4.50. Eggs were a great deal, a healthy source of protein; one of the few foods good for you available at a great price.

Then came Bidenflation.

Suddenly, I was paying $14.00 and as much as $22.00 for those same five dozen eggs. Suddenly, I stopped buying eggs altogether.

What was so maddening about the Biden administration’s approach and the reaction from the Democrat party’s praetorian guard in the corporate media is that we were only getting happy talk about inflation being transitory, about inflation decreasing–when it was still increasing, only at a slower rate.

Trump may be a billionaire, but he understands what things like egg prices mean to everyday Americans, so he made this a campaign issue. And now, just four months into his administration, he’s keeping his promise to lower egg prices … and gas prices … and overall inflation.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.