FBI Urges Americans to Report Any Hospitals or Doctors Performing Transgender Surgeries on Children

The FBI is urging Americans to contact them to report any clinics, hospitals, or practitioners performing transgender surgeries on children.

“Help the FBI protect children,” the federal agency wrote on social media on Monday. “As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care.”

“Report tips of any hospitals, clinics, or practitioners performing these surgical procedures on children at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov,” it added.

In April, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo to Justice Department employees laying out what the department plans to do to combat “gender-affirming” care for children — liberal-speak for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex change operations.

“These ‘professionals’ have deployed junk science and false claims about the effects of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ to justify the barbaric practice of surgically and chemically maiming and sterilizing children,” Bondi wrote in the memo, noting that 14,000 children received this so-called “treatment” between 2019 and 2023. Approximately 5,700 children have been “subjected to life-altering surgeries.”

Bondi cited the executive order signed by President Donald Trump — PROTECTING CHILDREN FROM CHEMICAL AND SURGICAL MUTILATION — and issued guidance for her department to “enforce rigorous protections and hold accountable those who prey on vulnerable children and their parents.”

Her guidance included:

I. Enforcement of Laws Outlawing Female Genital Mutilation II. Investigation of Violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and False Claims Act III. Ending Reliance on Junk Science by the Department IV. Establish Federal and State Coalition Against Child Mutilation V. Promoting New Legislation Protecting Children

Details can be found here.

Trump’s executive order makes clear that the U.S. will not “fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

This is a dramatic switch from White House sentiment during the previous administration when former President Biden demonized those vying to protect children from medical mutilation. Biden blasted state efforts to protect children in his pride month proclamation in 2023, writing, “These bills and laws attack our most basic values and freedoms as Americans: the right to be yourself, the right to make your own medical decisions, and the right to raise your own children.”

Of course, Biden was referencing legislation designed to protect children from undergoing permanently damaging gender surgeries involving genital mutilation along with other “treatments” with lasting effects, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers.