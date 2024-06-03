Joe Biden Addresses ‘Transgender Children’ in LGBTQI+ Pride Proclamation

President Joe Biden addressed “transgender children” in his White House LGBTQI+ proclamation, asserting his administration is protecting them from “discrimination.”

Notably, the Biden and his allies often consider protecting children from mutilating their physical bodies a form of discrimination, attempting to normalize gender dysphoria.

“During Pride Month, we celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community,” Biden began in the proclamation, stating that “Advancing equality for the LGBTQI+ community is a top priority for my Administration.”

Biden touted the efforts made by his administration, which includes “combating the dangerous and cruel practice of so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and implementing a national strategy to end the HIV epidemic in this country.”

“But for all the progress, we know real challenges persist,” Biden continued, noting that his administration celebrated “Pride Month” on the South Lawn last year, failing to mention that it was the same event that featured a topless transgender activist provocatively flashing his fake breasts for all to see.

Biden also used his proclamation to address gun violence, noting that he “had the honor of meeting survivors of the Club Q and Pulse shootings, which tragically took the lives of LGBTQI+ Americans.”

“Although my Administration passed the most significant gun law in nearly 30 years, the Congress must do its part and ban assault weapons,” he said, failing to mention the victims of the Nashville school shooting, which saw a transgender woman shooting and killing six people at a Christian school on March 27, 2023.

RELATED — After Nashville Tragedy, The Media and the Left Focus on the REAL Victims: The Transgender Community

Gabe Craig/Let Us Worship

Biden then switched gears to children, asserting that families “face excruciating decisions to relocate to a different State to protect their children from dangerous and hateful anti-LGBTQI+ laws, which target transgender children, threaten families, and criminalize doctors and nurses.”

He wrote:

These bills and laws attack our most basic values and freedoms as Americans: the right to be yourself, the right to make your own medical decisions, and the right to raise your own children. Some things should never be put at risk: your life, your safety, and your dignity.

Biden is referencing bills to protect children from undergoing permanently damaging gender surgeries involving genital mutilation, as well as use of hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

“To the entire LGBTQI+ community — and especially transgender children — please know that your President and my entire Administration have your back,” Biden continued, also apparently taking issue with schools removing sexually explicit books from libraries.

“The Department of Education and the Department of Justice are also addressing whether book bans may violate Federal civil rights laws when they target LGBTQI+ students or students of color and create hostile classroom environments,” he continued, ultimately celebrating those who identify as LGBTQI+ as “courageous.”

RELATED — “Doctors Trained to Affirm Children’s Transgender Identification”

LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center

The proclamation should come to no surprise, as Biden has continued to attempt to normalize gender dysphoria — particularly for children — throughout his administration.

Last year, Admiral Rachel Levine, Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), declared the entire summer a “summer of pride.” He has also considered “gender-affirming care — hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries — as “medically necessary” for trans youth.

RELATED — Rachel Levine Pushes Doctors, Pediatricians to Be “Proactive” “Ambassadors” for Trans Ideology

Pitt Department of Pediatrics / YouTube