VIDEO: FBI Director Kash Patel Reveals His Home Was ‘Swatted’

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said his home was recently swatted, an action that can pose a danger to anyone involved.

Patel was speaking with podcast host Joe Rogan when he revealed the information, Fox 5 reported on Friday.

“As director of the FBI I have a responsibility. I’m not just gonna bring a case because somebody hurt me. They did, and they continue to do it. Shit, my house just got swatted yesterday,” he told Rogan, who appeared to be stunned by the information.

“You got swatted?” Rogan asked him, to which Patel replied in the affirmative. “The head of the FBI gets swatted?” Rogan asked again.

“Yeah, these people play… it’s the ultimate height of hypocrisy. They have two sets of rules, one against you and one for them,” Patel stated:

In March, several swattings targeting conservative commentators and journalists reportedly happened over the course of a week, according to Breitbart News:

The term “swatting” refers to an anonymous attacker targeting someone by making a false call to emergency services — using anonymous tools like Google Voice or VPNs to make it appear the call is coming from a certain location — and telling authorities a murder or hostage event is transpiring at a particular address. Swatting is designed to prompt SWAT teams to arrive at the targeted home and descend on unsuspecting victims, which in the past has lead to deadly encounters and murder charges for the offender. … FBI Director Kash Patel addressed “the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures” in an X post, declaring, “The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.” “This isn’t about politics,” Patel continued. “Weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers. That will not be tolerated.”

“We are fully committed to working with local law enforcement to crack down on these crimes,” the FBI director added, promising, “More updates to come.”

Per the Fox article, a swatting call was apparently reported at Patel’s home around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. However, “When police reached out to the residence, they were able to determine the call was a fake before sending a response team to check it out,” the article reported.

Patel was confirmed to lead the FBI in February even though Democrats tried to block his nomination.

