CNN, the left-leaning media conglomerate, has declared that the Mexican flag is “a defining symbol” of riots across Los Angeles, California, over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents enforcing federal immigration laws.

Days worth of photos and footage from the riots have depicted rioters burning cars, assaulting police, and throwing bricks at vehicles, all while waving the Mexican flag.

CNN, in a piece titled “The Mexican flag has become a defining symbol of the LA protests,” is boasting that rioters are using the foreign flag to “express solidarity with immigrants and denounce the Trump administration’s raids…”

But the waving of foreign flags speaks to the generations of people from Mexico and other Latin American countries who have called the US, and particularly California, home, Hinojosa-Ojeda, the UCLA professor, said. [Emphasis added] “The flags mean their families. The flags mean their communities. It’s not about having an international invasion,” he added. [Emphasis added]

Mexican flags have become so prominent at the riots that organizers are now reportedly handing out American flags following intense criticism.

Vice President JD Vance has called the rioters “insurrectionists” and said the riot is even further proof why Republicans ought to pass President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which includes a remittance tax on money transfers from immigrants sending funds to their native countries.

“Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags are attacking immigration enforcement officers, while one half of America’s political leadership has decided that border enforcement is evil,” Vance wrote on X. “Time to pass President Trump’s beautiful bill and further secure the border.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum recently told Mexican migrants in the United States to protest the proposed remittance tax.

“If necessary, we’ll mobilize,” Sheinbaum told a crowd last month. “We don’t want taxes on remittances from our fellow countrymen in the United States to Mexico.”

In response, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) has introduced an amendment to the bill that would quadruple the remittance tax, taking it from 3.5 percent to 15 percent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.