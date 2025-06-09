Mexico’s President, New York Times, Excuse LA’s Mexican-Flag Riots

The New York Times tried to defend the display of Mexico’s flag in the Los Angeles riots, even as Mexico’s president denounced federal intervention in an American city transformed by Mexican illegal migration.

“For many protesters who are American citizens, the flag signifies pride in their roots,” the New York Times claimed on June 8, before admitting the flag also showed “solidarity with [illegal] immigrants who are being targeted for deportation.”

The article included comments from several flag-wavers who made the same two-step confessions of their solidarity with foreign migrant rioters above American citizens and families:

“I am a very proud American,” said Ms.[Elizabeth] Torres, whose grandparents immigrated [likely, illegally] to the United States. “But I have to show support also for our Mexican brothers and sisters.” …

“I came out here to support my people and show them where we came from,” [Eric] Torres said. “My parents are immigrants [likely, illegally]. Most of the people right here have immigrant [likely illegally] parents, so I’m here to support, show them our love.”

The article was headlined, “The Mexican Flag Has Become a Potent Protest Symbol.”

Migrants “feel attacked” by ICE enforcement, claimed Alfonso Gonzales Toribio, a pro-migration revolutionary at the University of California, Riverside, told the New York Times. He continued: “’I don’t think we are going to be able to dissuade people’ from flying the flag of their homeland. ‘It gives people a sense of pride.’”

The public intervention by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was not mentioned by the New York Times.

“Raids and violence are not the way to address the migration phenomenon,” Sheinbaum told the Mexican media on Sunday:

It means sitting down and working on comprehensive immigration reform [amnesty] that takes into account all Mexicans on the [U.S.] side of the border (…) always calling for peace, nonviolence, and not exacerbating any form of violent protest … Mexican men and women living [ilegally] in the United States are good, honest men and women who came to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and their families; they are not criminals.

On May 24, Sheinbaum called on Mexicans to oppose the draft tax on migrants’ remittances to Mexico that is part of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Mexico’s government is providing aid and legal advice to the families of the 35 arrested Mexicans via its many consulates in many U.S. cities, she added.

Some pro-migration activists have long supported the use of national flags in protests against the nation’s popular immigration policies. In February, for example, Gustavo Arellano, a columnist at the Los Angeles Times, Timeste:

The moderates have always feared that Latinos waving the flags of Mexico, El Salvador, Venezuela and other ancestral countries is political suicide — that it taps into the part of the American psyche that believes Latinos will never assimilate and are sleeper agents scheming to overthrow this country. They’ve fretted especially about the Mexican flag, which is radioactive to conservatives — it’s the banner of our southern neighbor that we’ve been at war with, officially and not, for 175-plus years. The flag wavers are the bold ones, the ones a good team offense needs. The public opinion battle might be lost in the short term, goes such logic, but these folks will push the immigration debate toward better places.

Democratic political strategist Michael Trujillo claimed the Mexican flag represents American hopes:

Sheinbaum’s open support and aid for the roughly 4 million Mexicans illegally living in the United States may become a significant factor in courtroom fights over the status of the Alien Enemies Act if the rioters are mostly Mexicans.

The 1798 law gives the President more ability to deport migrants without court intervention:

Whenever there is a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion is perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States by any foreign nation or government … The President is authorized in any such event, by his proclamation thereof, or other public act, to direct the conduct to be observed on the part of the United States, toward the aliens who become so liable.

Many of Trump’s top deputies are highlighting the foreign flags. For example, both Vice President JD Vance and top aide Saidehen Miller noted the foreign flags:

Elon Musk noted the problem: