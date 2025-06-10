Law Enforcement Detains CNN Correspondent on Camera During Los Angeles Riots

Law enforcement on Tuesday briefly detained CNN correspondent Jason Carroll while he was covering the Los Angeles riots and protests.

USA Today wrote:

CNN was covering the protests live when in-studio anchors briefly lost contact with Carroll, who could be seen being led away from the protests by Los Angeles Police Department officers with his hands behind his back. Carroll returned to the mic, informing the anchors: “I am being detained.” An officer then can be heard telling Carroll: “We’re letting you go. You can’t come back. If you come back, you will be arrested.”

Carrol thanked law enforcement after being left behind the police perimeter.

“I was called over, and the officer told me to put my hands behind my back. I said, ‘Am I being arrested?’ and he said, ‘You are being detained,'” the CNN correspondent said.

“They did not put me in zip ties, but they did grab both my hands as I was escorted over to the side. They said you are being detained while we lead you out of this area. You are not allowed to be in this area,” he continued.

“A CNN reporting team was briefly detained in Los Angeles while capturing the events that were unfolding as police attempted to clear an area during the ongoing protests and police and military response in the city,” CNN said in a statement.

“We are pleased the situation resolved quickly once the reporting team presented law enforcement with their CNN credentials. CNN will continue to report out the news unfolding in Los Angeles,” the news outlet statement added.

“You take a lot of risks as press. This is low on that scale of risks, but it is something that I wasn’t expecting, simply because we’ve been out here all day,” Carroll remarked. “I’ve covered any number of protests, and normally the officers realize that the press is there doing a job.”