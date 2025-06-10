A majority of voters agree with President Donald Trump on the issue of immigration, analysis from Morning Consult reveals.

Despite leftist immigration protests popping off across the country, a majority of voters actually agree with Trump’s handling of immigration — 51 percent.

Per Morning Consult:

That’s the share of voters who approved of Trump’s handling of immigration, as he picked one of his biggest fights over the topic yet with his response to anti-ICE protests in California, matching a second-term low. Trump deployed more military assets to Los Angeles yesterday and expressed support for California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s arrest, and the Los Angeles Times reported that state Attorney General Rob Bonta has sued the administration for infringing on state sovereignty.

The results coincide with other pollsters wielding similar results. An April CBS News poll, for instance, found that 56 percent specifically approve of Trump’s “program to find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.”

Ninety percent of Republicans and 54 percent of independents approve, while just 22 percent of Democrats approve, according to the survey conducted April 23-25. The poll asked about illegal migrants, not about illegal migrants who committed crimes.

Another survey from the Economist/YouGov found that a plurality of likely voters, 41 percent, believe that illegal immigrants should be “required to leave the U.S.”:

Opinions are widely different across party lines. For example, most Democrats, 71 percent, believe that illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and eventually apply for citizenship. Only ten percent of Republicans agree. Just 12 percent of Democrats believe illegal immigrants should be required to leave the U.S., while a majority of Republicans, 75 percent, believe they should, indeed, leave.

The results of these surveys come as leftist protesters descend into cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, rioting in reaction to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has highlighted some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested as part of the operation in Los Angeles, and it includes those with criminal histories including but not limited too second degree murder, sexual battery, willful cruelty to child, grand theft larceny, “sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape,” possession of a prohibited weapon, and much, much more.