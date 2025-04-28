CBS Poll: Trump Deportation Policy Gets 56 Percent Support

A CBS poll of 2,365 adults reveals 56 percent approve of President Donald Trump’s “program to find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.”

Ninety percent of Republicans and 54 percent of independents approve, while just 22 percent of Democrats approve, according to the survey conducted April 23-25. The poll asked about illegal migrants, not about illegal migrants who committed crimes.

Women split 50 percent to 50 percent, while 63 percent of men backed Trump’s program.

Eighty percent of liberals disapprove, while 89 percent of conservatives approve.

The poll was released days before the 100-day anniversary of Trump’s inauguration on January 20. CBS was hoping for bad news on immigration, but grudgingly admitted the obvious: Trump “continues to get majority approval for his deportation program, though more Americans prioritize the economy in their evaluations of him.”

The establishment media has downplayed Trump’s success on migration — especially the huge civic and pocketbook benefits for ordinary Americans — and has tried to play up every problem, mistake, or sob story spotlighted by pro-migration lawyers, politicians, business groups, activists, and journalists who oppose migration enforcement.

But the CBS poll also showed that 53 percent of adults and of “moderates” say Trump is focusing “the right amount, or not enough,” on deporting migrants. Among Republicans, the number was 85 percent. Among Democrats, the number was just 22 percent.

A similar Ipsos poll, in cooperation with billionaire Jeff Bezos’s employees at the Washington Post, noted on April 25 that “Since the beginning of 2025, approval of President Trump’s handling of immigration has softened slightly.”

The Ipsos polling firm wrote:

President Donald Trump’s approval on immigration has fallen since early 2025, but remains above where it was during his first term. Americans are slightly more disapproving (53%) than approving (46%) of President Donald Trump’s handling of immigration. Since February, Americans have grown slightly less approving of the president’s performance on immigration. Two months ago, 50% approved of his handling of immigration, while 46% approve of it now.

The show also shows that Democrats have failed to win public support for deported Salvadoran migrant Kilar Obrego-Garcia. Just 42 percent of respondents said he should be returned to the United States despite a massive amount of sympathetic media coverage. Twenty-six percent said he should remain in a prison in El Salvador, and 31 percent declined to pass judgment.

“Compared to his first term, Trump’s approval on immigration is higher,” Ipsos noted. ” For immigration, approval during Trump’s first term ranged from 35% to 40%, while 46% now approve of his job on the issue.”