Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 787: Chuck DeVore on Lessons Learned from the 1992 to the 2025 L.A. Riots

Breitbart News

Chuck DeVore of the Texas Public Policy Foundation joins host Mike Slater to discuss his memories of serving as a National Guard captain during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. He explains how the lessons learned then could be useful in mitigating damage during the current anti-ICE riots in the L.A.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.