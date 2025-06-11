Report: California Jails Failed to Honor More Than 13,000 ICE Detainers

Records obtained from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) show that the state of California failed to honor more than 13,000 detainers.

An ICE detainer is a request to local or state law enforcement agencies to hold an arrested individual for up to 48 hours after their scheduled release so ICE can take them into custody.

The agency often uses it as a tool to apprehend individuals for deportation. Per the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS):

Newly obtained ICE records reveal the sanctuary jurisdictions that have most frequently failed to allow ICE to take custody of deportable aliens who were jailed in those locations. Over the period covered by the records (October 1, 2022, to February 6, 2025), more than 25,000 detainers were declined by these jails, and in more than 1,400 instances the jails failed to give adequate notification to ICE to take custody of the aliens.

The findings also showed that “more than half of the declined detainers (52 percent) were refused by jails and prisons in California.”

California failed to honor a total of 13,025 detainers. The states of Illinois, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Connecticut also declined a large number of detainers.

“The jail with the highest number of declined detainers or insufficient notice to ICE was the main jail in Santa Clara County, Calif., which released nearly 3,000 criminal aliens during the period,” noted CIS.

“A total of 72 criminal aliens with homicide convictions or charges were released during the period,” it added. “The Illinois River Corrections Center and the Santa Clara County jails each released six convicted killers, and Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois released five.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.