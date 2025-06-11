Trump Reverses Biden’s Migrant Economy as New Jobs Go to Americans

In less than five months, President Donald Trump has reversed a trend that accelerated under former President Joe Biden — mainly that nearly all new jobs went to foreign-born workers who had recently arrived in the United States.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reveals that since Trump took office in late January, all net job growth has gone to native-born Americans.

“The President is succeeding in creating hundreds of thousands of jobs since he came into office — more than half a million jobs since he came into office — and they’re all going to native-born Americans,” Council of Economic Advisers Chair Steve Miran said.

Compared to May last year, when Biden was still president, nearly 1.4 million more native-born Americans held jobs in May of this year, a total reversal of labor trends.

Similarly, the BLS data shows that the number of foreign-born workers who have left the U.S. workforce totals about a million from March to May of this year

“That was the biggest two-month decline in the foreign-born labor force since the early days of the pandemic,” the Wall Street Journal notes. “Some economists pointed to that decline as an indication that more unauthorized workers are exiting the labor force.”

Coinciding with Trump’s immigration crackdown are rising wages, as occurred in his first term. For example, in May, U.S. wages rose by 0.4 percent, taking average hourly pay to $36.24.

Oppositely, Biden’s economy was saturated with foreign-born workers, which drastically increased the labor supply, freezing wages and ensuring that nearly all net job growth went to newly arrived migrants from the southern border.

While migrants gained more than 4.7 million jobs under Biden, employment growth for native-born Americans increased by just 645,000 jobs, research from the Center for Immigration Studies has discovered.

Put another way, Bidenomics created 7.3 migrant jobs for every job gained by an American.

Still, the Trump administration has a ways to go to fully reverse what economic trends had weighted in favor of migrants, Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni says.

“Jobs for foreign-born workers have long been back to their pre-pandemic trend and are up 3.9 million from 6 years ago, while native-born American employment is up just 2.3 million and is still many millions more below its pre-pandemic trend; long way to go to fix the labor market,” Antoni wrote on X.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.