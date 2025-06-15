Report: One Injured, Hospitalized in Shooting in Salt Lake City

One person was left injured and hospitalized after a shooting broke out at a “No Kings” rally in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, according to several reports.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed in a post on X they were “investigating a shooting” and were trying to “determine if there is a victim.”

“We are investigating a shooting possibly associated with the demonstration near 200 South State Street,” SLCPD wrote. “We have multiple law enforcement units in the area trying to verify information and to determine if there is a victim. We have a person of interest in custody.”

“We can confirm the shooting resulted in one person being critically injured,” the SLCPD wrote in another post. “The patient has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers are asking people to leave safely and orderly. This remains a very fluid situation.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) responded to reports that there had been a shooting, and described it as “deeply troubling.”

“The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square,” Cox wrote in a post on X. “This is an active situation, and we’re working closely with law enforcement to ensure accountability.”

Roughly 10,000 people had been taking part in the “No Kings” protest and had been marching in downtown Salt Lake City when shots broke out, according to KUTV News.